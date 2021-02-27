Business

King Kicks sees a surge in demand during the pandemic

It is no secret that all global businesses have faced the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and have taken a severe hit in terms of sales and profits.
This has caused many of them to shut down and close business. However, some have been able to survive the pandemic.
Here, we take a look at how online sneakers company King Kicks engineered a way to stay profitable and continue worldwide sales throughout 2020 and how they plan on taking it forward in the new year.
As an online store, King Kicks prides itself on only selling 100% authentic footwear from brands like Adidas, Nike, Air Jordan, Off-White, and Yeezy on their website and mobile app.
The website and mobile application often host sales and limited-time discount deals to invite customers in, along with free worldwide shipping on their entire range.
The mobile app also has many user-friendly features and filters like top-rated products, on-sale rack, and brand-wise search to further improve their service.
One feature that particularly helped them stand out and thrive during the pandemic was the option to sell one’s own branded shoes.
Users can fill in their information, upload photos of their sneakers, and attach an original receipt online to sell their shoes at a reasonable profit.
Prompt customer service on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp with a 24/7 chat option available on the website, and an app allows King Kicks to stay on top of customer demands and answer queries as they come in.
Founded in Texas in 2016, the brand’s annual sales hit the milestone of one million dollars, and celebrities including Akon, Movlogs, and DJ Aseel are promoting their authentic sneakers on social media. Their list of best-selling countries encompasses U.S., Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE among others, with warehouses in Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, and most recently, the US.
Key management figure Belal Shaher Khaled Alzaben comments: “Our business runs on a consignment basis, so we allow independent sellers to use our platform and make huge sales globally.”
They have also incorporated a currency-switcher option with 8 currencies to make shopping a breeze, and a comprehensive FAQ section covers almost all doubts that users may have.
A newsletter sign-up option to get attractive discounts, the latest updates and more keep their loyal customers coming back for more.

