King of Soccer Championship gets August date

The organiser of King of Soccer National Championship on Saturday announced August 1 to 31 for the maiden edition of the championship that will serve as qualifiers for the World Championships in Atlanta, USA.

Announcing the details of the competition created for video games players, the Project Consultant, Ajele Adeyemi, revealed that they already created the portal for registration as he called on Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the championship.

“The road to Atlanta 2022 kicks off on August 1 in Nigeria, where all children, teenagers, adults both male and female across Nigeria compete for the biggest prizes at stake,” he said.

“12 people will emerge after the competition and they will be representing the country in Atlanta next year.

The reward at stake is N10m total prize money, a car, other consolation prize and raffle draws. “The 30 days event will be held in different cities across Nigeria where Nigerians who love the soccer video game of FIFA 21 on playstation competes in different categories.

