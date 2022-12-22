King of the Ring 2: Khan beats Laryea to become new WBO Africa champion

Egland-based Pakistani boxer, Tasif Khan, made true his promise after defeating his opponent, Gabriel Laryea of Ghana in a 12-round bout to emerged the new WBO African Super Flyweight title at the King of the Ring 2 boxing tourney that took place at Eko Club, Surulere Lagos on Tuesday.

Earlier during the weigh-in ceremony and press conference attended by both the WBO Africa President, Samir Captan, and the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control President, Rafiu Oladipo, Khan promised to do the talking on the ring which he did, winning the bout with unanimous decision after 12 rounds of intensive actions. Apart from the WBO bout, there was victory for Ani Michael in the National Middleweight contest as he beats Ugonna Emmanuel after 4 Rounds with unanimous decision, same as Yusuf Adeniji, who also won with unanimous decision against Ghanian’s Ezekiel Annan after four rounds in the International Super Bantamweight contest.

The National Heavyweight contest between two debutants, Onuoha Chimezie and Tunde Azeez ended in a draw with Oluwasegun ‘Bouncing’ Mustapha outpunching Hammed ‘Eshe’ Ganiyu in the National Welterweight contest as Elisha Obizulike becoming the national Lightweight winner with a victory against Ibrahim Oloyede.

