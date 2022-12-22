Sports

King of the Ring 2: Khan beats Laryea to become new WBO Africa champion

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Egland-based Pakistani boxer, Tasif Khan, made true his promise after defeating his opponent, Gabriel Laryea of Ghana in a 12-round bout to emerged the new WBO African Super Flyweight title at the King of the Ring 2 boxing tourney that took place at Eko Club, Surulere Lagos on Tuesday.

Earlier during the weigh-in ceremony and press conference attended by both the WBO Africa President, Samir Captan, and the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control President, Rafiu Oladipo, Khan promised to do the talking on the ring which he did, winning the bout with unanimous decision after 12 rounds of intensive actions. Apart from the WBO bout, there was victory for Ani Michael in the National Middleweight contest as he beats Ugonna Emmanuel after 4 Rounds with unanimous decision, same as Yusuf Adeniji, who also won with unanimous decision against Ghanian’s Ezekiel Annan after four rounds in the International Super Bantamweight contest.

The National Heavyweight contest between two debutants, Onuoha Chimezie and Tunde Azeez ended in a draw with Oluwasegun ‘Bouncing’ Mustapha outpunching Hammed ‘Eshe’ Ganiyu in the National Welterweight contest as Elisha Obizulike becoming the national Lightweight winner with a victory against Ibrahim Oloyede.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Beach Volleyball: NVBF invites 16 players ahead of Olympic qualifiers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Volleyball Federation has invited 16 players and four coaches ahead of next month’s Olympic Beach Volleyball qualifiers in Morocco. The second and final rounds of qualifiers will be hosted and organise from June 21 to 28, in Morocco. A statement by Engineer Musa Nimrod, Chairman Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), […]
Sports

JUST IN: Lewandowski wins Best FIFA Men’s Award

Posted on Author Reporter

    Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has won the Best FIFA Men’s award for 2021. Meanwhile, Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas has been named the Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year and Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has won Women’s Coach of the Year, reports the BBC. Spain midfielder Putellas, 27, now holds both […]
Sports

Costa Rica 2022: Falconets aim for semi final ticket against Netherlands

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Highly-inspired Falconets of Nigeria are determined to proceed further at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals in Costa Rica and see The Netherlands as simply another mountain to climb to get closer to the diadem. The Dutch, who emerged from a tough Group D that included United States of America and champions Japan, eliminating […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica