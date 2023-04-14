King Perryy consolidates on million streams achievement with Tight Condition

One of Nigeria’s rising music star, King Perryy, has consolidated on his million streams achievement, with Tight Condition, one of the songs released on his 2023 EP (Extended Play) entitled, Continental Playlist. King Perryy’s Tight Condition recently surpassed one million Spotify listens. The Victony-assisted club song was released in collaboration with MusicSplit on ArtSplit. Tight Condition isn’t King Perryy’s first song to enter Spotify’s million streams club, rather, it comes after an incredible run of stellar hits from him, which include the 2018 collaboration with Timaya, Man On Duty, which amassed more than 2.9 million plays on Spotify alone, and the much loved On God track, one of the lead singles from the recently released EP. Speaking on the recent feat, Perryy said, “The whole process of releasing the Continental EP has been therapeutic for me, as well as my decision to become independent and take ownership of my career. “I’ve resolved to totally embrace my imagination and gamble on myself.” And I am grateful that I can continue to completely discover myself and even allow my admirers to share in my achievement.” It’s worth noting that Perryy’s EP, Continental Playlist, is the first to be part of the Music Split on the ARTSPLIT platform for fans to invest in and profit from streaming royalties. Thanks to the collaboration between ARTSPLIT, MAD Solutions, and ENGAGE Partnership.