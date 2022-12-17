King vs heir: Messi on cusp of immortality, threatened by Mbappe’s ascension to greatness

Lionel Messi is one game away from cementing his status as the Greatest of All Time but his last leap to immortality could be upended by the imperiousness of a certain Kylian Mbappe who is seeking his own path to greatness.

Argentina confront France in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the two stars bidding to lead their countries to success and the outcome of proceedings at the Lusail Stadium, Doha on Sunday would potentially throw different reflections on the careers of the two icons. For all he has done in his glittering career, Messi is yet to be considered above football greats such as Pele and Diego Maradona because he is yet to win the World Cup.

He is believed to be on the same pedestal as his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo who is also yet to have his hands on the most-prized trophy. However, the Barcelona legend is on the cusp of glory as he is set to lead the Argentines team out against France Messi, at the age of 35, is looking to win his first World Cup at – in all probability – his last tournament while Mbappe, 12 years his junior, will join an elite group of players to have successfully defended the title should France repeat their feat of Russia 2018.

Here, Planet Sport takes a look at how the two players match up at this tournament. Messi and Mbappe jointly lead the race for the Golden Boot with five goals apiece. Messi has failed to score in only one of his six starts, although three goals have come from the penalty spot.

He has also produced three assists. Mbappe has scored twice on two occasions and one of his two blank games was as a 63rd-minute substitute in the defeat to Tunisia. Messi’s spot-kick in the semi-final win over Croatia was his 11th World Cup goal in total and took him above Gabriel Batistuta’s 10 as Argentina’s record scorer at the tournament. He needs one more to equal Pele’s tally of World Cup goals while Sunday’s final appearance will see him surpass Germany’s Lothar Matthaus’ record of 25 appearances at the tournament.

With nine goals over two tournaments to his name Mbappe has already moved ahead of Pele for most World Cup goals scored before the age of 24. If France retain their title he would become the first player after Pele in 1962 to win two World Cups by the age of 23. He is four behind Just Fontaine’s French record of 13 – although he scored all of his at the 1958 tournament.

Messi has long since been the undisputed talisman for Argentina but the pressure on him to deliver at the tournament was great even before the opening shock defeat by Saudi Arabia. He has scored the first goal four times and only once – against Saudi – has it not resulted in victory.

Two brilliant assists, one a visionary pass for Nahuel Molina against the Netherlands and a dazzling run from halfway to set up Julian Alvarez against Croatia, have only enhanced his importance.

In the absence of Karim Benzema there was more focus on Mbappe and he responded by scoring both goals against Denmark – including an 86th-minute winner – and with the game against Poland still in the balance he grabbed a double in the last 16 minutes to make things safe. His two assists for Olivier Giroud, an enticing cross and clever throughball, highlighted his all-round game.

Mbappe was kept largely under wraps as Morocco impressed despite going a goal down early in the semi-finals, but eventually the PSG star was given enough room to take aim, with his shot deflecting into the path of newly introduced Randal Kolo Muani for him to tap home in the 79th minute. It will be inetersting to see how the battle pans out between the king and his heir to the throne.

