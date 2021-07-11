Body & Soul

Kingdom emerged winner of Nigeria Idol season 6

Kingdom has emerged winner of Nigerian Idol season 6.
The winner was announce during the grand final held on Sunday in Lagos.
After audition months ago, Nigerian Idol produced 11 finalists – Faith Mac Ebiama, Comfort Alalade, Emmanuel Elijah, Clinton Francis, Beyonce Ajomiwe, Francis Atela, Dotun Deloye, Faith Onyeje, Akunna Okey, Daniel Ikechi, and Kingdom Kroseide.

The two finalists to make it to the grand finale, Kingdom and Francis, have battled for the most-coveted title of the Nigerian Idol and Kingdom has emerged victorious.

During the finale event, both finalists performed songs by Fela Kuti. While Francis sang ‘Yellow Fever’, Kingdom sang ‘Gentleman’.

 

Reacting, a very emotional Kingdom said: ‘’My grandma used to say one day you’ll be very great. And then she died. And I almost gave up. But I want to thank the judges for believing in me and my fellow contestants for pushing me.”

 

Commenting on Kingdom’s emergence as the winner of Nigerian Idol season 6, CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said: “We are proud of what Kingdom has achieved on the show. His emergence as the winner is a testament of how much great talent abounds in Nigeria. For us at MultiChoice, we are committed to helping talent like Kingdom, as well as other contestants that participated, reach their potential and also launch them to a much bigger audience.”
As the winner, Kindgom walks away with a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, 6 track EP recording deal (3 music videos included).
He would also have an all-expense-paid trip to Seychelles, a weekend getaway to Dubai for 2, Bigi branded refrigerator plus 1 year of Bigi drinks, DSTV explorer fully installed with 12months premium subscription and a wide range of Tecno products.
Artistes like Patoranking, Ayra Starr, and Ice Prince, performed at the final show, as Cobhams Asuquo and Chike sang with the finalists.
Nigerian Idol Season 6 was sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno Mobile.

