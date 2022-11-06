Kingmakers fault selection of Aaree of Ireeland

Some kingmakers have faulted the process which led to the selection of a 49-year-old Oil and Gas magnate, Prince Ademola Oluponle Raphel as the 16th Aaree of Ireeland, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State.

Barrister Folorunso Apantaku who addressed the media on Saturday said that the choice and selection of the new monarch did not follow due process.

He implored Governor Gboyega Oyetola to call the Commissioner for Lo- cal Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Honourable Adebayo Adeleke to order, saying as it is by all traditional means, there is no valid Aaree in the town yet. He said: “As far as we are concerned we have not elected any king in Iree.

What they should do is bring the contestants who are princes to us (Kingmakers); the four ruling houses will present the names to the kingmakers for us to consult the oracle.

“All these were not done, what they claimed they did today is not the proper process by which Aaree of Iree would emerge,’ he said.

