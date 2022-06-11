Arts & Entertainments

Kingmodel assures of commitment to promoting talents, creativity

Notable Nigerian model and filmmaker, King Daniel Isong, aka Kingmodel, has expressed commitment to the promoting talents and creativity by producing the best of models that can represent the Dreams Models brand globally, a brand which he founded. This, he said, informed his decision to groom fast-rising model and winner of Mr. Tourism Nigeria Western 2022, Nelson Ndukwe. Kingmodel, who manages a modeling agency, disclosed this in a chat with journalist, adding that he took it upon himself to push Ndukwe to stardom owing to his passion to take his career to great heights.

“l found that Ndukwe has passion for modelling, although he had no experience. l trained him for free when he arrived Lagos, and thereafter, he contested for Mr. Tourism Nigeria 2022 and the Mr. Tourism Nigeria Western 2022. “I saw his vision and passion to achieve greatness, I believed in him, so l trained him to become an international supermodel.

l did my best to make sure his dreams come through and today he is a supermodel through my Modeling Agency. “I feel so happy seeing him win the Crown, and I promised to back his ambition with whatever it takes for him to emerge as one of the most popular young models changing the modeling narrative across Africa. According to him, Ndukwe is not the first he has trained. “I have been in the business of grooming and promoting talents for the past 13th years. And I have trained over 150 upcomers.

Some of my models and artistes are based in Germany, Britain, and so on. “My Next plan for Ndukwe being my Model and Winner of Mr Tourism Nigeria Western 2022, is to keep giving him my best. I will manage and market him to the best of my capacity, and also ensure that he is well packaged so that when he meets with those that matter in the industry, they will not hesitate signing him for jobs, or assign him for special duty contracts.”

 

