News

Kinsmen pay tribute to Okilo, says he was a shining example

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The people of Emakalakala in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have described the late Melford Obiene Okilo, the first civilian Governor of old Rivers State, as a visionary leader, who devoted his time to the development of his people and area with the available resources at his disposal. Fourteen years after his death, the people of Emakalakala gathered in Ogbia land on Tuesday to honour Okilo once again, where they described him as an accomplished lawyer, clergyman and politician. In his goodwill message, one of the sons of Ogbia and a former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Bayelsa State, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, disclosed that the late Okilo could not be forgotten because of his selfless service to his people and the sacrifices he made for a better Ogbia Kingdom. Markson said: “In all his dealings, the interest of his people always comes first. He was a pride to Bayelsa and the entire Ijaw Nation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Our politics give impressions of rancorous engagements, Buhari tells foreign envoys

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned foreign envoys in the country not to be deceived by events that would lead to the conduct of 2023 general elections saying the nation’s political atmosphere is peculiar. The President, while urging the diplomats to be guided by diplomatic practices to ensure that their activities remain within the limits of […]
News

Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode appointed LEKOIL Nigeria Chairman

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  LEKOIL Nigeria Limited, the oil and gas exploration and production company and affiliate of Lekoil Limited Cayman, announces the appointment of Mrs. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode as Chairman of the Board. Prior to this appointment, she served as Interim Chairman and brings her vast experience to the Board.   Mrs. Muhammed-Oyebode is the CEO of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation and Group Chief […]
News

S’Court strikes out suits challenging virtual court proceedings

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

The Supreme Court yesterday struck out two suits by Lagos and Ekiti states challenging the validity and constitutionality of the Virtual Court Sittings procedure. A seven-man panel, presided over by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, struck out the suits after they were withdrawn by the plaintiffs.   The first suit marked: SC/CV/260/2020 filed by the Attorney General […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica