Kinsmen pay tribute to Okilo, says he was a shining example

The people of Emakalakala in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have described the late Melford Obiene Okilo, the first civilian Governor of old Rivers State, as a visionary leader, who devoted his time to the development of his people and area with the available resources at his disposal. Fourteen years after his death, the people of Emakalakala gathered in Ogbia land on Tuesday to honour Okilo once again, where they described him as an accomplished lawyer, clergyman and politician. In his goodwill message, one of the sons of Ogbia and a former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Bayelsa State, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, disclosed that the late Okilo could not be forgotten because of his selfless service to his people and the sacrifices he made for a better Ogbia Kingdom. Markson said: “In all his dealings, the interest of his people always comes first. He was a pride to Bayelsa and the entire Ijaw Nation.”
