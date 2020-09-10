Kinsmen to Akeredolu’s running mate: Don’t toe Ajayi’s path

Kinsmen of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s running mate in the October 10 Ondo State governorship election, Lucky Ayedatiwa, Ijaw and Apoi in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state yesterday advised Ayedatiwa not to embark on an ignominious path treaded by estranged Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi who betrayed the governor. According to the Ijaw and the Apoi which made the appeal when the campaign train of Akeredolu who is seeking reelection stormed Ese-Odo Local Government, described Ajayi’s betrayal as strange as they were always known for courage and steadfastness. Akeredolu and his running mate, Aiyedatiwa were also at the palace of the Agadagba of Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, Pere Zaccheaus Egbunu, to seek the support of the people of the Kingdom in the forthcoming October 10 governorship election.

The Ijaw monarch, however, urged Aiyedatiwa to support Akeredolu wholeheartedly and shun the treachery and betrayal act allegedly perpetrated by Ajayi and apologized for Ajayi’s misdemeanor on behalf of Apoi Ijaws to the governor through Nigeria’s Ambassador to Togo, Sola Iji.

The Agadagba of Arogbo Ijaw lauded Akeredolu’s numerous achievements, stressing that the Akeredolu administration had succeeded in fulfilling majority of the previous electioneering promises, pointing to the construction of infrastructural facilities “such as roads, overhead bridges, hospitals, standard water supply schemes among others.”

He said: “The act of the deputy governor is alien to us in our culture; we don’t betray and we don’t stab people behind. “The act of the deputy governor should be isolated and we apologise for this very strange behaviour of paying evil for good.”

Responding, Akeredolu appreciated the monarch for recognizing his administration’s efforts despite paucity of fund in the state, assuring the community of his readiness to address some of the challenges in the community while informing the monarch that he had directed redeployment of doctors and nurses to the hospital in their domain to save the people the stress of seeking medical assistance in a faraway Irele and its environs. The governor was accompanied by the Chairman of the APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, Chief Olusola Oke (SAN), Hon. Isaac Kekemeke, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Prof. Francis Faduyile, Ifedayo Abegunde among other chieftains of the party.

