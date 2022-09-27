Sports

Kipchoge underlines legendary status after world record

The sight was a familiar one, Eliud Kipchoge running through the Brandenburg Gates and charging towards the finish line at the BMW Berlin Marathon.

But the main difference on Sunday, September 25, was the fact that he reached that landmark quicker than he had done in his four previous appearances in the German capital.

The clock had just ticked over to two hours as he ran under the arches. Past experience told him that there was just a minute of running left.

He knew that his world record of 2:01:39 would soon be history; the only question was by how much. Moments later, his stride still remarkably bouncy for someone who had just covered 26.2 miles quicker than anyone ever had done in an official race, Kipchoge crossed the finish line in 2:01:09, a 30-second improvement on the world record he had set on the same course four years ago.

 

