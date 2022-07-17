Kirikiri Customs records N23bn 1h revenue, N271m seizures

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Command made N23.6 billion revenue from January to June 2022, surpassing the N14.6 billion generated same period in 2021, with N8,940,941,341 surplus, which represents a 38 per cent increase. Some of the seized mosquito coils

The command also made a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N271,963,311.00 from the importations that contravene item Nos. 22 and 17, in schedule 3 of the Common External Tariff (CET). Seized footwears

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Hammi Swomen made the disclosure during a press briefing in Lagos. The seizures made within the period under review are: 1 X 40ft container of 795 packages of prohibited footwear (falsely declared as water taps and closets);1 X 40ft container of 1,447 packages of prohibited mosquito coils and other items (falsely declared as non woven paper filter).

Similarly, the command made seizures of 02 X 40ft containers laden with restricted/ prohibited drugs such as cough syrup with codeine and Hyergra with a DPV of N212,775,950.00

. Comptroller Swomen gave other achievements to include: reactivation of the moribund J/OLIZ bonded terminal; increased compliance; increased cargo throughput, and the approval of Export Processing Terminals in the command. He attributed regular engagement with stakeholders; re-energized conflict resolution mechanism; proper and joint examination with other Government and relevant security agencies; implementation of the Federal Governments policies on trade facilitation as the reasons for the successes recorded.

Others are the support from the Comptroller General of Customs and the management team; effective collaboration and synergy between the command, other sister commands, units and stakeholders. On the challenges faced by the command, the CAC noted that the slide in the exchange rate of Naira against the US dollar and other international currencies negatively affected the volume of imports. “The continuing constraints of the road access and exit for cargoes. The Russia – Ukraine war has also had several knock-off effects on the economies of countries and international trade/import and export,” he added.

