Kissing boosts immune system, wellness

While kissing makes you feel good emotionally, it also has amazing physiological benefits that can boost the immune system and keep people healthy in many other ways. According to ‘The List,’ a women’s news and lifestyle website, the spit, or saliva, is full of materials that ward off bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

These substances are the body’s own naturally occurring bacteria and are responsible for immune responses, the ‘Newsmax’ reported. Swapping spit can boost immunity by exposing affected persons to new germs. Besides fighting infections, kissing could help control autoimmune response to things like common allergies. A Japanese study revealed that people who had allergies to dust mites or pollen showed a significant reduction in allergic response after kissing for 30 minutes freely with their lover or spouse alone in a closed room while listening to soft music,” reported the ‘Science Direct’.

Similarly, kissing can lead to better oral hygiene. Oral hygiene is the practice of keeping one’s mouth clean and free of disease and other problems by regular brushing of the teeth and cleaning between the teeth. It is important that oral hygiene be carried out on a regular basis to enable prevention of dental disease and bad breath. The saliva produced while kissing can get rid of harmful bacteria in the mouth that are attached to the teeth.

