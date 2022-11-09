Kits contract under scrutiny as NFF retrieves jerseys from U-23 players for home-based team

Paucity of kits hit Nigerian football as players wash, wear cloths

The contract between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and kit manufacturing giants, NIKE, has become a subject of scrutiny again as the NFF is now struggling to meet its obligation of providing equipment including, jerseys for the national teams. New Telegraph reliably learnt that the acute shortage of gaming equipment was brought to the fore after the federation retrieved both the home and away jerseys from players of the national U-23 team that secured passage to the last round of qualifiers for the AFCON following victory over Tanzania. Sources said the same jerseys will now be used by the Super Eagles B squad to prosecute their friendly match against Costa Rica on Thursday.

It is customary for the players to hold on to the jerseys distributed to them for usage during a match and they could even exchange them with opposing players after matches. However, our correspondent learnt that there was a stern warning to the U-23 team players that defeated Tanzania 2-0 in the second leg of their AFCON qualifiers in Ibadan penultimate week that they must neither exchange the jerseys with their opponents nor go away with them. A source in the federation confirmed to our correspondent that the order was handed down by the federation even before the first leg in Tanzania.

“It is true that those jerseys were collected from them immediately after the second leg. The NFF does not have enough jerseys at the moment and the ones they collected from those boys will now be used by the Eagles B team against Costa Rica. It then means those players won’t wear new jerseys and they too may not go away with those

