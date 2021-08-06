Kits giants to sue Nigeria over breach of contract

German sportswear manufacturing company PUMA is going to sue the Athletic Federation of Nigeria for breach of contract, the Technical Director of Ibrahim Gusau faction of the AFN revealed. The sportswear company on Wednesday terminated the 4-year kits sponsorship contract with the federation, citing the failure of Nigerian athletes’ to wear the brand at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The deal, signed by Gusau-led AFN, was due to expire in 2022. Part of the contract is that PUMA will supply apparel to all age categories to Nigeria’s Athletics team for four years at no cost. In addition, gold medalists at the Olympic Games will earn $15,000, silver medalists will get 5,000 while a bronze medal will fetch athletes wearing the PUMA apparel at the games for $3,000.

The company terminated the contract after the athletes were prevented from using the kits at the ongoing Olympics in complete violation of the terms of the contract. Speaking on Arise TV on Thursday, Adeleye said Puma have been “sending documents from their legal department” adding that the company “will go to court.” “The contract is a nondisclosure one. It is between PUMA and AFN with FMYSD’s permission. We warned that this may lead to litigation and wrote to all parties involved, including finance and justice ministries,” he said.

