Kizz Daniel begins 2023 with release of new song, Rich Till I Die

Afro classic pioneer, Kizz Daniel kick-started 2023 with affirmation and positive energy as he released a cracking new sound and accompanying visuals for his highly anticipated single, Rich Till I Die (RTID). Produced by Reward Beatz and co-produced by Blaise Beatz, the single, a reflection of hard work, diligence and a summation of his musical journey so far, has the gifted artist in a state of thankfulness, especially visible through lyrics that are enshrined in proverbs and wise sayings throughout, a sound whose chorus is nothing short of a prayer.

Breathing life into this Afropop poster tune, sensational video director, TG Omori stamped his signature on the RTID visuals, showcasing depth and dexterity in capturing the very essence of this nostalgic tune, displaying the luxurious life of Kizz Daniel in line with part of the song’s lyrics: “I live the life I want, I love the life I live”, as well as blending the odd pieces in between with corresponding visual frames; making the RTID visuals a guaranteed pick-me-up for everyone wishing for a little bit more affirmation and inspiration as they into the unfolding New Year. The new music since its release has gathered over 3.5 million views on YouTube.

 

