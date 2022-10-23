Kizz Daniel ‘Coughs’ rule airwaves

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel popularly known as Kizz Daniel is back on top of the music charts with a new song, ‘Cough’ with a dance move, Odo,’ accompanying the song.

This is coming after the mega success of his hit song, ‘Buga’, which amassed several streaming numbers and topped several music charts globally for many weeks.

The new release has achieved massive hype as number one on the Top 100 Nigeria Apple Music chart in less than 48 hours over the social media and air waves.

The high-flying, toprated Afrobeat artiste, who recently acquired a new mansion, took to his Instagram page recently to share a video of the song alongside a female dancer who was sighted rocking his body beside a swimming pool in an undisclosed location.

The record, also with new challenge dance moves called ‘Odo,’ has gained attention from music buffs just like the down-to-up Low-low-lowlow steps with lifted shoulders in ‘Buga’ dance; it is another dance that sees the dancer squatting with a slight jump back while holding their thigh, which is now trending, even at wedding parties.

With the official video yet to come out, still, music lovers and fans have started trending with dance steps and ‘Odo’ challenge, with several dancers posting videos of themselves, including top celebrities Kate Henshaw, Sabinus (MrFunny1) and Brodashaggi, among others.

The much-anticipated love song has kept thousands of fans hailing Vado D Great for dropping another soonto- become world anthem, as the new song begins with an actual cough and lyrics stating, “I wanna flex my love,” alongside hit jams.

The rave-of-the-moment artiste, who is still enjoying the euphoria of his most recent single, ‘Buga’, is getting ready for his next performance in Australia after his music concert tour in London, UK, America and other countries to showcase his popular ‘Buga’ dance moves that have gone viral since the middle of the year. And as if that is not enough, he is bringing up new dance moves in his latest single, ‘Cough’.

