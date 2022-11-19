Arts & Entertainments

Kizz Daniel for Lagos Afroclassic world tour concert

Fresh off his FIFA announcement as one of the top performers in this year’s FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, multi award-winning Afrobeat, Pop and R&B singer/songwriter, Kizz Daniel, is bringing his Afroclassic tour back home to Nigeria on December 17 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

The celebrity who has decided to bring his international tour home, made the announcement via his social media platforms in conjunction with promoters, Livewire Concerts, with a promise to deliver an electrifying performance to his fans. Kizz Daniel who has enjoyed an impressive 2022 with his sensational hit song, Buga becoming one of the biggest songs out of the continent.

His successfully sold-out Afroclassic Tour of cities in different continents of the world in the UK, US, Canada, Australia and select African countries, including Rwanda, Namibia, Uganda, Malawi, and one of South America’s vivacious entertainment hubs- Suriname; and now his addictive street jam, Cough Odo.

 

