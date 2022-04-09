Arts & Entertainments

Kizz Daniel named as Legend Extra Stout, Star Radler ambassador

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Legend Extra Stout and Star Radler have announced the coming on board of prominent Afrobeats star, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, as brand ambassador. The singer will join BB Naija’s Erica Nlewedim as the face of the two brands of Nigeria Breweries and play an important role in strengthening their presence across Nigeria.

Kizz Daniel will be spearheading various campaigns that align with both brands’ ideals that encourage authenticity and originality as well as fun and excitement. The campaign, which is expected to take different shapes, will amplify the brands’ exceptional qualities.

The campaign will be released on both online and offline platforms. Kizz Daniel launched his musical career in 2014 and has since amassed good following with his music as well as collaborating with some of the biggest acts to emerge from Africa, namely: Wizkid, Davido, Nasty C, and Diamond Platnumz. Excited about the deal, Kizz Daniel said: “Legend Extra Stout and Star Radler are names that speak for themselves and I am excited to be working with both of them. I feel honoured to be part of the process in terms of storytelling that inspires millions of people.”

On her part, Portfolio Manager, Flavoured, Non-Lager And Craft, Nigerian Breweries Plc; Maria Shadeko, hinted that the ambassadorial signing is a strategic one. She said: “Kizz Daniel’s influence on contemporary Afrobeats music, fashion and lifestyle are one of immense impact. Climbing through the rungs to where he is now, he has shown exceptional craftsmanship in his creative process that has already left some legacies. “It is these qualities that we identify with and that led to his signing. It aligns with our core visions of authenticity, originality, fun and excitement. In the coming months, we hope to achieve a lot together.’’

 

Our Reporters

