Arts & Entertainments

Kizz Daniel set for Benin

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

The people of Edo State and fun lovers will be treated to a ground breaking moment during the Yuletide when one of Nigeria’s most talented musical talents in the hip-hop world, Kizz Daniel, plies his trade in a musical show tagged; Kizz Daniels Live in Benin.

The multi-award winner and Buga crooner, who is currently King of street jamz, will on December 26 at the Da Civic Centre on Airport Road perform live. It promises to be fun galore with several side attractions. Packaged by Regis and Dreamalive Talent Hunt, the show is organised not only to further beam the creativity of Kizz Daniels to the world, but to discover new talents, with a special talent hunt show. The show will be hosted by comedian, Pikolo while organisers have promised a jaw dropping musical carnival that will further propel the entertainment prowess of Nigeria and Africa to international spotlight.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Tega deactivates IG account over ‘online bullying’

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Ex-housemate of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season Six, Tega Dominic, has deactivated her Instagram account amid the backlash trailing her stint on the show. She took down her IG page on Wednesday — a few hours after she had alleged online bullying in a Twitter post. “I am not perfect but I am done! […]
Arts & Entertainments

Booker Prize announces shortlist for 2022

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Okuyeme The shortlist of this year’s Booker Prize has been announced. The shortlist of six includes the Zimbabwean writer, NoViolet Bulawayo, author of ‘We Need New Names’ (that was shortlisted for the same prize in 2013). She has been shortlisted for her novel, ‘Glory’, the story of an uprising, “told by a vivid […]
Arts & Entertainments

Jim Iyke: How I staged fight with Maduagwu to promote my movie

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, says he staged his confrontation with the self-acclaimed actor, Uche Maduagwu, to promote his 2021 movie, ‘Bad Comments’. In August last year, Iyke had engaged Maduagwu in a heated fight at an undisclosed studio in Lagos. The confrontation had come after Maduagwu questioned Iyke’s source of wealth in a social media […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica