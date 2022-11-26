Kizz Daniel set for Benin

The people of Edo State and fun lovers will be treated to a ground breaking moment during the Yuletide when one of Nigeria’s most talented musical talents in the hip-hop world, Kizz Daniel, plies his trade in a musical show tagged; Kizz Daniels Live in Benin.

The multi-award winner and Buga crooner, who is currently King of street jamz, will on December 26 at the Da Civic Centre on Airport Road perform live. It promises to be fun galore with several side attractions. Packaged by Regis and Dreamalive Talent Hunt, the show is organised not only to further beam the creativity of Kizz Daniels to the world, but to discover new talents, with a special talent hunt show. The show will be hosted by comedian, Pikolo while organisers have promised a jaw dropping musical carnival that will further propel the entertainment prowess of Nigeria and Africa to international spotlight.

