Kizz Daniel sets record on Boomplay with 300 million streams

With a global tour underway and arguably one of the biggest songs rocking major cities, Kizz Daniel is having an impressive year. He records another artistic landmark as the first artiste to hit 300 million total streams on Boomplay, making him the current most streamed artiste on the platform. Leading the way in those streams include some of Kizz Daniel’s most acclaimed projects, such as Barnabas EP with 133.5 million streams, King of Love with 39 million streams, No Bad Songs with 22.1 million streams, and his most streamed single, 1 at 82 million streams.

Having recorded mainstream success with Buga, featuring Tekno, which has also been largely described as a masterstroke, the single continues to enjoy massive reception. Buga was reported to have accumulated one million streams within 24 hours of release on Boomplay and has since retained the top spot in countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Togo, Zambia, DRC, Benin and Sierra Leone. Kizz Daniel’s 300 million streaming feat also signals astronomical growth levels in the music industry regarding music consumption and streaming culture.

Earlier in April, Boomplay announced that Kizz Daniel was the first artiste to hit 100,000,000 project-based streams in less than six months with his fourth studio project, Barnabas EP. With this feat, Kizz Daniel becomes the leader of Boomplay’s Golden Club which also houses Burna Boy, Fireboy, Joeboy, Omah Lay, Rayvanny, Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Wizkid, Olamide, Naira Marley, Ruger, Black Sherif and Simi.

 

