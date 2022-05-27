Arts & Entertainments

Kizz Daniel’s Buga hits global airwaves

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Kizz Daniel’s latest scintillating banger, Buga, has been serenading the souls of music lovers globally. Since the release of the hit song, social media has been awash with creative skits on Tik Toks, jigs and twists to the rhythm. This, according to music enthusiasts, is a song like never before, as it has made the top chart in every music show across the world. From the just concluded Kizz Daniel, also known as Vado, sold out 02 in London tour to Birmingham on Saturday 21st May this year, Vado was seen making energetic and smooth steps to the music. There were flashes from mobile phones, making the Arena a magical and lit scene.

Commenting on the outing, the Woju crooner said: “After the London tour, I’ll still be on the road. I want to connect to my fans worldwide. The US Tour is next followed by Africa, Australia, Europe etc” Buga, which has become the lead song on Apple Music’s top 100 in Nigeria, will be performed in Birmingham.

He added: “It’s a great feeling. When you put out a masterpiece and the rest of the world accepts it as one, that’s a satisfying feeling right there. And such encourages you to do more.” This is as Kizz Daniel has rolled u p his sleeves to storm the city of Birmingham t o seamlessly spin and thrill music aficionados and fans. It’s currently the top 1 among top 100 on Apple in Kenya. Kizz Daniel’s song Buga is revealed as the world’s top five Afrobeat trending globally as Shazam also has named his song the most Shazam song in the world.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian Idol: 17-year-old Itohan renders jaw-dropping performance

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Seventeen years old singer, Itohan, was the star of the night at premiere of the seventh edition of Nigerian Idol recently. The teenager wowed the judges with her rendition of Andra Day’s ‘Rise Up’. She performed the song while playing the piano, and got a golden ticket for her performance. As always, there were great […]
Arts & Entertainments

For being an exceptional actress, fan gifts Funmi Awelewa N500,000

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

One of the perks of being in the spotlight is the constant show of love and support from fans and followers. Popular actress, Funmi Awelewa, knows a thing or two about this as only recently, she was at the receiving end of this much-coveted love. The screen goddess with an Instagram following of 1.3 million […]
Arts & Entertainments

Showbiz promoter, CRISOGIE partners AfroNow

Posted on Author Reporter

    Nigerian and Canada-based Showbiz Promoter, Osasogie Christian Osaghalele, better known as ‘CRISOGIE’ has signed a partnership deal with an independently entertainment palatform, AfroNow. The AfroNow platform is a media channel designed to connect fans with latest Africa music and culture, and this mobile app allows streaming favorite news, movies and music including musical […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica