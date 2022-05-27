Kizz Daniel’s Buga hits global airwaves

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Kizz Daniel’s latest scintillating banger, Buga, has been serenading the souls of music lovers globally. Since the release of the hit song, social media has been awash with creative skits on Tik Toks, jigs and twists to the rhythm. This, according to music enthusiasts, is a song like never before, as it has made the top chart in every music show across the world. From the just concluded Kizz Daniel, also known as Vado, sold out 02 in London tour to Birmingham on Saturday 21st May this year, Vado was seen making energetic and smooth steps to the music. There were flashes from mobile phones, making the Arena a magical and lit scene.

Commenting on the outing, the Woju crooner said: “After the London tour, I’ll still be on the road. I want to connect to my fans worldwide. The US Tour is next followed by Africa, Australia, Europe etc” Buga, which has become the lead song on Apple Music’s top 100 in Nigeria, will be performed in Birmingham.

He added: “It’s a great feeling. When you put out a masterpiece and the rest of the world accepts it as one, that’s a satisfying feeling right there. And such encourages you to do more.” This is as Kizz Daniel has rolled u p his sleeves to storm the city of Birmingham t o seamlessly spin and thrill music aficionados and fans. It’s currently the top 1 among top 100 on Apple in Kenya. Kizz Daniel’s song Buga is revealed as the world’s top five Afrobeat trending globally as Shazam also has named his song the most Shazam song in the world.

