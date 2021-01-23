Klopp aims to arrest Liverpool’s slump

Jurgen Klopp hasn’t been in as tough a situation as he currently is since he arrived at Liverpool some six years ago. But having endured similar spell during his time at Dortmund, the German surely has the wand to navigate his stuttering Reds out of doldrums and will hope to kick start that this weekend when they travel to Manchester United for an FA Cup tie. Liverpool suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Burnley at Anfield which effectively ended their 68-game unbeaten run on their home soil.

That defeat summed up the slump the Reds have suffered since the turn of the year. Just over a month ago, Liverpool were considered overwhelming favourites to be crowned the division’s best again after a 7-0 exhibition against Crystal Palace.

Since that game at Selhurst Park, Jurgen Klopp’s men have found the net once from 89 shots. They have failed to score in four league games on the trat for the first time since the 1999-00 season. And bar the hosting of Manchester United, the fixture list has been kind to Liverpool – they have faced West Brom, Newcastle, Southampton, Burnley and yet could not beat them. It has been a weird season so far, Liverpool have lost the services of their key men for a large part of the season.

The increasing number of matches to be played within a short period has scaled up their injury concerns, reduced recovery times and needed them to battle against the loss of their colossus Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez as well as Diego Jota, Thiago, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Kostas Tsimikas, Alisson and Jordan Henderson for large spells.

That Liverpool are still missing the key trio of van Dijk, Gomez and Jota is one massive problem, but even more of an issue is the fact that so many of the available players are a shadow of themselves. Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane are suffering the kind of dip they’ve never endured at Liverpool, while Roberto Firmino’s celebrated influence on the system has receded.

“It’s incredible how consistent the boys were, but that was never something that anybody should have taken for granted because now we see they are all human beings,” Klopp said. Although there were concerns about their defence, it is in the attack that the major problem lies; regarded as the meanest frontline in the past three years, Liverpool forwards have been floundering and they must start scoring again if they are to even fight for Top-Four let alone the title. Making the right decision in the final third needs to become elementary for Liverpool instantly, with an FA Cup fourth-road trip to Old Trafford.

