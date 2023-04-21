News Sports

Klopp: Alexander-Anold Is A Super Important Player

Posted on Author Goli Innocent Comment(0)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ability to step into midfield was never in doubt, says Jurgen Klopp, but the Liverpool boss has warned that his new hybrid role cannot solve all the Reds’ problems.

Alexander-Arnold produced an impressive display in Monday’s 6-1 rout of Leeds United at Elland Road, drifting infield from his right-back position to register two assists.

By teeing up goals for Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, Alexander-Arnold reached 50 Premier League assists – only Kevin De Bruyne (84), Andrew Robertson (53) and Mohamed Salah (53) have managed more in the competition since his December 2016 debut.

Alexander-Arnold’s position has been the subject of much debate this term, with his defensive shortcomings being criticised amid a poor campaign for Liverpool.

Asked whether Alexander-Arnold would remain in his new role for the long term, Klopp said: “We will see that.

“In all the positions he played for us, Trent has always been a super important player. This slightly advanced role, at the moment, suits him really well. It’s good.

“It’s a challenge for everybody else to cover the spaces when we lose the ball, theoretically, but with him there we didn’t lose many balls [against Leeds], which was helpful.

“It’s not written in stone or whatever. He can play in different ways, and how he played in the last two games was really, really good. That’s true.”

“It’s not the first time we played it like that. It’s slightly different, but not as different,” Klopp continued. “Trent’s a smart player, but it’s more about how we set up around Trent.

“Whether he could play the position was never in doubt, but you have to set up around him because there are moments when we lose the ball and have a different formation.

“How do we get him on the ball? Obviously, that’s important. Maybe we’ll do it like this tomorrow we will see but maybe Trent shows up there and gets a man-marker.

“It’s not the solution to all the problems we had this year. He has the potential to play that position, that was always clear. We will see where it leads to.”

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate exposes N200m fraud in NMDPRA

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate has discovered payment of N200 million subscription without vouchers to United Kingdom (UK) firms, Platts and Platts, Thompson Reuters, by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). NMDPRA is a replacement for the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency, after the Petroleum Industry Act came into effect.   The Senate’s Public Accounts […]
News Top Stories

Same faith ticket: APC harbours anti- Christian agenda–Babachir

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Christians in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North have unanimously rejected the Muslim-Muslim presidential and vice-presidential candidates’ ticket of the party, and said that it was orchestrated to further marginalise them from national political leadership. Speakers at a summit in Abuja on Friday decried alleged educational, economic and political exclusion of the Northern […]
News Top Stories

2023: Court hears Tinubu’s fresh disqualification suit Nov 15

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday fixed November 15 for hearing of a fresh suit seeking to disqualify the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from contesting the 2023 gen-eral election over alleged breach of section 90(3) of the Electoral Act. The consequently ordered the Independent National Electoral […]

Leave a Comment