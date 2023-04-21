Klopp: Alexander-Anold Is A Super Important Player

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ability to step into midfield was never in doubt, says Jurgen Klopp, but the Liverpool boss has warned that his new hybrid role cannot solve all the Reds’ problems.

Alexander-Arnold produced an impressive display in Monday’s 6-1 rout of Leeds United at Elland Road, drifting infield from his right-back position to register two assists.

By teeing up goals for Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, Alexander-Arnold reached 50 Premier League assists – only Kevin De Bruyne (84), Andrew Robertson (53) and Mohamed Salah (53) have managed more in the competition since his December 2016 debut.

Alexander-Arnold’s position has been the subject of much debate this term, with his defensive shortcomings being criticised amid a poor campaign for Liverpool.

Asked whether Alexander-Arnold would remain in his new role for the long term, Klopp said: “We will see that.

“In all the positions he played for us, Trent has always been a super important player. This slightly advanced role, at the moment, suits him really well. It’s good.

“It’s a challenge for everybody else to cover the spaces when we lose the ball, theoretically, but with him there we didn’t lose many balls [against Leeds], which was helpful.

“It’s not written in stone or whatever. He can play in different ways, and how he played in the last two games was really, really good. That’s true.”

“It’s not the first time we played it like that. It’s slightly different, but not as different,” Klopp continued. “Trent’s a smart player, but it’s more about how we set up around Trent.