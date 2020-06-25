Sports

Klopp hails ‘incredible’ Premier League title win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called the club’s first Premier League title win “absolutely incredible”.
The Reds ended their 30 year-wait for a top-flight league title after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 on Thursday.
That result means leaders Liverpool, 23 points clear of second-place City, can no longer be mathematically caught at the top, reports the BBC.
“I have no words,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “It’s unbelievable. Much more than I ever thought would be possible.”
The German added: “Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible.
“It is an incredible achievement from my players… and a pure joy for me to coach them.”
Liverpool’s incredible league campaign has seen them win 28 of their 31 fixtures and if they are victorious in five of their remaining seven matches they will break Manchester City’s Premier League record of 100 points.
“Congratulations to Liverpool for this great season,” said Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, whose side started the season as defending champions.
“We still have five or six weeks to play but we won a lot in the last few years and of course we want to close the gap.
“After two seasons the gap is big. We were not consistent like the previous seasons. Liverpool won the Champions League and were given confidence. They played every game like it was their last game.”

