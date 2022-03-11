Sports

Klopp: It’s Salah’s decision on new Liverpool contract

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says it is up to Mohamed Salah over whether the forward signs a new deal with the club.

Salah’s current deal runs until the end of next season, reports the BBC.

The 29-year-old has previously said he wants to stay but that his future is in Liverpool’s hands and he is not asking for “crazy stuff”.

“Mo definitely expects this club to be ambitious and we are. It’s Mo’s decision. The club did what it can do, that’s how it is,” said Klopp.

“There’s nothing to say about it, it’s all fine.

“From my point of view, it’s exactly like it should be in this moment in time and everything is said.

“Nothing happened further, so no signing, no rejection or whatever. So we just have to wait for that, it’s completely fine.

“There is no rush in that situation.”

Salah joined Liverpool from Italian club Roma in summer 2017 and has scored 152 goals for the club in 237 appearances.

He has helped the club win the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time at Anfield.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Caster Semenya’s Olympic hopes fade as runner loses testosterone rules appeal

Posted on Author Reporter

  The double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya appears to have lost her long-running legal battle against regulations requiring women with high testosterone to take medication to compete internationally between 400m and a mile. A Swiss federal tribunal said on Tuesday that it supported a decision by the court of arbitration for sport last year that track […]
Sports

Solskjaer: Greenwood is a ‘specialist goalscorer’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed “special” Mason Greenwood as the teenager scored twice in Manchester United’s 5-2 win over Bournemouth. The 18-year-old Greenwood grabbed the first of his two goals with a powerful left-footed strike to make it 2-1 before showing his two-footed prowess by firing home the fourth with his right, taking his tally […]
Sports

NPFL returns with Enyimba taking on Abia Warriors in Abia derby

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the return of sporting activities in the country, the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will finally return today after several postponements.   It would be recalled that the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the League Management Company recently announced that the NPFL will resume on December 27 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica