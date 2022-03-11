Klopp: It’s Salah’s decision on new Liverpool contract

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says it is up to Mohamed Salah over whether the forward signs a new deal with the club.

Salah’s current deal runs until the end of next season, reports the BBC.

The 29-year-old has previously said he wants to stay but that his future is in Liverpool’s hands and he is not asking for “crazy stuff”.

“Mo definitely expects this club to be ambitious and we are. It’s Mo’s decision. The club did what it can do, that’s how it is,” said Klopp.

“There’s nothing to say about it, it’s all fine.

“From my point of view, it’s exactly like it should be in this moment in time and everything is said.

“Nothing happened further, so no signing, no rejection or whatever. So we just have to wait for that, it’s completely fine.

“There is no rush in that situation.”

Salah joined Liverpool from Italian club Roma in summer 2017 and has scored 152 goals for the club in 237 appearances.

He has helped the club win the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time at Anfield.

