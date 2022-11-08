Sports

Klopp: Liverpool relishing special rematch with Real Madrid

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Jurgen Klopp said he is expecting “something special” when Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League after last season’s finalists were drawn to face each other again on Monday.

Real defeated Liverpool 1-0 in May to win Europe’s elite club competition a record-extending 14th time, having also beaten the Merseyside club in the 2017-18 final.

Liverpool manager Klopp, whose side qualified second from Group A behind Napoli and have struggled for form in the Premier League, said the match against Real was a “proper Champions League” tie.

“I know we have played Real Madrid in a couple of recent finals but it is not so often that our two clubs have met in a two-legged tie so now we can look forward to this happening,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website.

Liverpool, who host the opening leg at Anfield in February, won their sixth European crown in 2018-19 and only Real and AC Milan (seven) have won more. Bayern Munich have also won six.

“Real’s European record is the best around. We know this,” said Klopp. “But we also know that ours is not too bad. On top of this, we know that we have Anfield and everyone knows what this means.

“The games themselves are still a few months away but it does not take a great deal of imagination to think what the atmosphere will be like at both games.

“There is a lot of football to be played before this, of course, so we will focus on each game as it comes but yes, this draw has given us something special to look forward to.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Tunisia, Japan celebrate unexpected swimming gold, Australia smash world record

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tunisia and Japan celebrated unexpected golds on the opening day of swimming medal events before normal service was resumed with the Australian women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team smashing their own world record on the way to the title in Tokyo. Chase Kalisz settled American nerves by delivering the country’s first gold of these Games, […]
Sports

EPL: Burnley win thriller with Villa as Tuchel’s Chelsea draw

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chris Wood headed in a late winner as Burnley came from behind twice to grab an unlikely victory against Aston Villa in a thrilling match at Turf Moor. Villa had been 2-1 ahead with 14 minutes remaining before Dwight McNeil’s low cross evaded everyone for an equaliser and the midfielder then crossed for Wood […]
Sports

Int’l Friendly: Messi powers Argentina past Honduras

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi scored twice and Argentina dominated Honduras 3-0 on Friday in Miami as the World Cup-bound team continues to fine-tune its game ahead of the upcoming international tournament in Qatar. Messi was at the center of the action from the opening whistle, lobbing a pass to the charging Papu Gomez who found Lautaro […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica