Sports

Klopp name EPL manager of the season

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comments Off on Klopp name EPL manager of the season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been named the Premier League manager of the season. The 53-year-old German led the Reds to their first top-flight title for 30 years.

 

They amassed 99 points, winning 32 of their 38 league games, to finish 18 points clear of Manchester City. Klopp beat Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers and Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder to the award.

 

Last month, he was named League Managers’ Association Manager of the Year.

 

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander- Arnold, 21, won the Premier League’s young player award on Friday. The winners of the Premier League awards were decided after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Boxing: ‘Iron Mike’ makes ring comeback Sept 12

Posted on Author Reporter

*To face Roy Jones Jr Mike Tyson is set to make his comeback against Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout. The boxing veterans, who have a combined age of 105, will lock horns in California on September 12. TMZ confirmed: “‘Iron Mike’ will take on Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12 in an […]
Sports

Report: Man City, Juve leading race to sign Wolves’ Traore

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City and Juventus have moved ahead of Barcelona in pursuit of Wolves  winger Adama Traore, sources have told ESPN, with the 24-year-old set to spark a summer transfer battle if Nuno Espirito Santo’s team fail to qualify for the Champions League. Traore, who moved to Wolves from Middlesbrough in an £18 million deal in August 2018, has become one of […]
Sports

La Liga: Ramos scores again as Madrid close in on title

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sergio Ramos scored the only goal for a second consecutive game as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga. Ramos slammed home a penalty – just as he did on Thursday against Getafe – after Dani Garcia fouled Marcelo in a decision given by VAR. […]

%d bloggers like this: