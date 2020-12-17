Klopp named Best FIFA Men’s Coach for 2020, Song wins Puskás Award

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has been named The Best FIFA Men’s Coach for the second successive year.

The Reds boss was announced as the winner of the annual prize – which he also received in 2019 – during a ceremony in Zurich on Thursday evening.

Klopp saw off competition from Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United) and Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich) to scoop the honour.

The winner was decided by a combined vote of football fans, journalists, national team coaches and captains, in respect of their achievements between July 2019 and October 2020.

Klopp, of course, led Liverpool to three trophies during this period, following up successes in the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup by securing the club’s first English league title for 30 years with a club-record 99 points.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur player, Son Heungmin, has won the 202 FIFA Puskás Award after his breathtaking goal against Burnley.

Twelve thrilling seconds were all it took for Son to take the ball from his own 18-yard box and find the net at the other end.

According to FIFA, the goal showcased everything that has led Tottenham Hotspur fans to fall in love with their Korea Republic star, with pace, power, persistence and clinical finishing all on show.

Gary Lineker, a former Spurs favourite, described it as “one of the greatest individual goals you’re ever likely to see”, and the public agreed, voting in huge numbers to crown this superb solo strike as the year’s best.

