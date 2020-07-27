Sports

Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp has been named the League Managers Association manager of the year.
Klopp’s team won the Premier League – the Reds’ first English top-flight title for 30 years, reports the BBC.
Emma Hayes recently won the FA Women’s Super League manager of the year award after leading Chelsea to the title.
Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa won the Championship award after guiding his side to the title and promotion to the Premier League.
In announcing Klopp as the winner on Sky Sports, former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson said: “It was thoroughly deserved.
“The performance level of your team was outstanding. Your personality runs right through the whole club.
“I’ll forgive you for ringing me at half past three in the morning to tell me you had won the league – thank you!”
Klopp’s side amassed 99 points as they won the Premier League title by 18 points from second-placed Manchester City.
“I’m absolutely delighted to be named the winner of the League Managers Association manager of the year award, for this wonderful Sir Alex Ferguson trophy, named after a man that I admire so much,” said Klopp.
“It feels extra special to win this award because it is voted for by my fellow managers.
“It’s an honour to be in the company of so many managers who have been named as LMA manager of the year before, including of course Liverpool managers like Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Sir Kenny Dalglish and, in recent years, Brendan Rodgers.”
He added: “I am here on behalf of my coaches. I’m OK as a manager but they make us a real special bunch of football brains.”
The FA Women’s Championship manager of the year was Aston Villa’s Gemma Davies.
Coventry City boss Mark Robins was the League One winner, while Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell got the League Two award.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Guardiola confident Man City’s Champions League ban will be overturned

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pep Guardiola is confident Manchester City will overturn their Champions League ban. City are expecting a judgement from the Court of Arbitration for Sport over their appeal against their expulsion from European competition on July 13. The club were banned from UEFA competitions for two years by the European governing body in February after being found […]
Sports

EPL: Salah scores brace as Liverpool down Brighton, Man City thump Magpies

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Burnley, Sheffield Utd Liverpool continued their relentless pursuit of a Premier League points record with victory over Brighton at the Amex Stadium. The newly-crowned champions looked on course to secure three more points with ease when they went two up inside eight minutes as Brighton, with sights set on Premier League safety, made […]
Sports

Azubuike celebrates Turkish league title with Brazilian star

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Nigeria U-23 captain, Azubuike Okechukwu, is on top of the world after winning the 2019- 2020 Turkish league championship with his club Istanbul Basaksehir. Okechukwu and his teammates sealed the league with a 1 – 0 win over Kayserispor on Sunday.   The hard-fought victory however handed Istanbul Istanbul Basaksehir their firstever Turkish league title. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: