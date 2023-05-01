Klopp Poured Praises On Brighton’s Manager, Roberto De Zerbi

Following Liverpool’s side’s dramatic 4-3 win at home against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 30, Klopp was asked about the club’s chances of playing in the Champions League next season.

Klopp Commented on the chances of Liverpool as regards other contenders to the champion league places.

“Brighton played one of the best football games this weekend I’ve ever seen in my life, I have to say, Roberto De Zerbi, wow.

They are behind us with two games in hand. Aston Villaise developing. If we can keep them behind us that will already be a success.”

This is not the first time Brighton and De Zerbi have received praise from some of the biggest names in the sport.