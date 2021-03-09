Sports

Klopp rules out replacing Germany boss Joachim Low

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is not “available” to succeed Joachim Low as manager of his native Germany.
The German Football Association has announced that Low will leave the role after this summer’s European Championships, reports the BBC.
“Am I available for the job after the summer? No,” said Klopp.
“Someone else will do the job and, with the number of good German managers, I am sure the German FA will find a good solution.”
Klopp, 53, was appointed Liverpool manager in October 2015 and has led the club to victory in the Champions League in 2019 and to the 2019-20 Premier League title.
The latter was the Anfield club’s first top-flight title since 1990 but they have struggled this season and are eighth in the Premier League – seven points from a top-four spot.
Klopp said: “I will not be available as a potential coach for Germany. I have three years left at Liverpool don’t I?
“It’s simple. You sign a contract and you stick to that contract. I stuck to contracts at both Mainz and Dortmund.”
Klopp was speaking before the second leg of Liverpool’s last-16 Champions League tie against RB Leipzig on Wednesday (kick-off 20:00 GMT).
The Reds hold a 2-0 advantage for the home leg, which will be played at Puskas Arena in Budapest because of Covid-19 restrictions.
Meanwhile, Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, whose contract with the Liverpool runs out in the summer, says he would be “devastated” to leave the club.
“There is no news as it is right now,” said the 30-year-old about his future.
“The only thing I can say is that I am really happy at the club, with the team, the staff and with the fans. It’s not that I am not happy and have to leave.
“It’s not that easy to make some decisions for your future because you have to think about everything.”
Wijnaldum has made 37 appearances for Liverpool this season and Klopp recently said the Dutchman was probably his side’s most consistent player during the 2020-21 campaign.
He added: “It would be really difficult [to walk away]. If that happened you would leave a team who you really love.
“It all depends on the situation. I would be devastated that I don’t play with this team, that would be for sure.”

Reporter

