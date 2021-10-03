Sports

Klopp sends warning to Man City ahead of Premier League fixture

Jurgen Klopp has warned Manchester City that his Liverpool side are getting back to the form that saw them win the Premier League title. Liverpool won the Premier League for the first time in their history in the 2019/20 season, blowing their competition away with scintillating performances.

 

However, they were only able to put up a meagre defence of their crown in the following campaign and City won back the trophy with relative comfort.

 

The Reds were seriously hampered by a series of injuries, especially in defence, which saw their team disrupted as centre-midfielders had to fill in the gaps at centreback.

 

The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are back to full fitness now, though, and Klopp believes that his side are approaching their title-winning form again with a settled side. “It’s the entire package but the preseason helped massively because all the players were involved in the preseason,” Klopp said.

 

“That has helped so far and will do in the future across the rest of the season. I have spoken plenty of times about how it can create a physical basis as well.

 

That is good. “Last year we lost rhythm because we lost centre-halves and had to play midfielders in the last line of defence and all of a sudden, nothing is like it was before.

 

“And what we did before was really good because that is why we won the league in the way we did it. “All of a sudden, in the middle, you need to reinvent your game and that takes time, obviously.”

