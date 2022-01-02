Klopp to miss Chelsea game after suspected positive COVID-19 test

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has returned a suspected positive test for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

The 54-year-old is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating, so his assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the visit to Stamford Bridge. On Friday Klopp said three players had tested positive for COVID-19. A Liverpool statement said there had been no further cases among the playing squad.

However, three backroom staff have also returned suspected positive tests. Liverpool are third in the Premier League table, one point behind Chelsea and 12 adrift of leaders Manchester City with two games in hand on Pep Guardiola’s side, which defeated Arsenal 2-1 on New Year day.

