Klopp’s 1,000th game ends goalless as Liverpool draw with Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp’s 1,000th match as a manager ended in a goalless draw as Liverpool and Chelsea could not be separated in their Premier League clash this afternoon. The two teams both went into the contest hoping for a result to kickstart their season again, following poor respective runs of form which had left them level on points in ninth and 10th place respectively. However, neither team could capitalise on the other’s recent misery as they were forced to settle for a point apiece – a result which does little for either teams’ top-four hopes, despite temporarily lifting Liverpool up a spot to eighth. Indeed, Liverpool and Chelsea are both still nine points adrift of the final Champions League place, a gap which could grow further when Newcastle United take on Crystal Palace later on Saturday. The closest either side came to a winner arrived after only three minutes when Chelsea thought they had a perfect start to the match as Kai Havertz stroked home a rebound after Thiago Silva’s initial effort from a corner had come off the post. However, a VAR review revealed that Havertz’s foot was just ahead of the ball when Silva struck it, letting Liverpool off the hook by the narrowest of margins. Klopp’s men had a chance to make the most of that reprieve just three minutes later when Mohamed Salah laid the ball into the path of Cody Gakpo, only for the Dutchman to balloon his effort over the bar when he should have done better – one of a number of shooting opportunities he failed to take advantage of in search of his first Liverpool goal. Thiago Alcantara and Salah also had sights of goal for the hosts in an underwhelming first half, but the biggest chance of the opening 45 minutes fell to Chelsea’s Benoit Badiashile, who saw his header from Hakim Ziyech’s free kick well saved by Alisson Becker.

