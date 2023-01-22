Klopp’s 1,000th game ends goalless as Liverpool draw with Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp’s 1,000th match as a manager ended in a goalless draw as Liverpool and Chelsea could not be separated in their Premier League clash this afternoon. The two teams both went into the contest hoping for a result to kickstart their season again, following poor respective runs of form which had left them level on points in ninth and 10th place respectively. However, neither team could capitalise on the other’s recent misery as they were forced to settle for a point apiece – a result which does little for either teams’ top-four hopes, despite temporarily lifting Liverpool up a spot to eighth. Indeed, Liverpool and Chelsea are both still nine points adrift of the final Champions League place, a gap which could grow further when Newcastle United take on Crystal Palace later on Saturday. The closest either side came to a winner arrived after only three minutes when Chelsea thought they had a perfect start to the match as Kai Havertz stroked home a rebound after Thiago Silva’s initial effort from a corner had come off the post. However, a VAR review revealed that Havertz’s foot was just ahead of the ball when Silva struck it, letting Liverpool off the hook by the narrowest of margins. Klopp’s men had a chance to make the most of that reprieve just three minutes later when Mohamed Salah laid the ball into the path of Cody Gakpo, only for the Dutchman to balloon his effort over the bar when he should have done better – one of a number of shooting opportunities he failed to take advantage of in search of his first Liverpool goal. Thiago Alcantara and Salah also had sights of goal for the hosts in an underwhelming first half, but the biggest chance of the opening 45 minutes fell to Chelsea’s Benoit Badiashile, who saw his header from Hakim Ziyech’s free kick well saved by Alisson Becker.
Related Articles
Ujiri touches global hearts with humanity matters
The co-founder of Giants of Africa/ President of the Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri, has launched an inspirational movement that should touch a lot of hearts across the world. The new movement is on humanity. Ujiri, who has been on the forefront of helping young basketballers in Africa hone their skills on the court and out […]
Ozzy Osbourne closes C’wealth Games as Birmingham parties
Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne brought the curtain down on the Commonwealth Games in spectacular style on Monday as dominant Australia celebrated finishing top of the medals table yet again. Athletes swarmed Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium for a closing party that also featured UB40, Dexys and a tribute to Peaky Blinders, the global hit […]
EPL: Newcastle deal big blow to Arsenal’s top-four hopes
Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four were dealt a huge blow as they were well beaten by Newcastle at St James’ Park. Mikel Arteta’s side needed a win to move above Tottenham into fourth and put them in the driving seat to secure a Champions League spot heading into the final […]
