Klopp’s Liverpool pursue top four breakthrough live on GOtv

In a desperate attempt to finish in the top four and have a chance to play in the UEFA Champions League next season, Jurgen Kopps’ Liverpool will be hoping to coast to a three-point victory when they host Wolverhampton in the English Premier League on Wednesday. Liverpool are back in front of their home fans after losing 2-5 at home to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last week. The match will be live on SuperSport Football (GOtv Ch. 32) at 9pm. Liverpool’s chances of securing top four slot suffered a significant setback following their goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Reds are currently seventh on the English Premier League table. AlsoonWednesday, North Londonside, Tottenham, will take on Sheffield United in the 5th round of the FA Cup, live on Super Sport La Liga (Ch.32) at 8:55 p.m. To enjoy this clash and other EPL and FA cup matches, take advantage of the GOtv Step Up offer by upgrading your package and GOtv will step you up to an even higher package, for free, after 48 hours.
Related Articles
Supreme Court rejects mail-in voting for all in Texas during pandemic
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request by Texas Democrats to allow all of the state’s 16 million registered voters to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. The denial is not the end of the ongoing battle over mail-in voting in Texas, but it remains a loss for Democrats who made the emergency […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Dudu-Orumen hails Dare’s daring moves, charges minister to destroy football cabal
Following recent events in Nigeria’s football scene and the state of the game, ace football commentator and a lawyer, Barrister Godwin Dudu-Orumen, has charged the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, to destroy the ‘cabal’ holding football hostage in the country. The football administrator noted that the administration of football has been in the hands […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NPA retains FEPSGA Games in Kano
The Nigerian Ports Authority Sports team “The Hadiza Warriors” have in Kano retained the overall winner’s trophy which they won at the last edition of the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA), which held in 2019 in Lafia, Nasarawa State. NPA won the 39th edition of the FEPSGA games held in Kano last week […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)