Sports

Klopp’s Liverpool pursue top four breakthrough live on GOtv

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

In a desperate attempt to finish in the top four and have a chance to play in the UEFA Champions League next season, Jurgen Kopps’ Liverpool will be hoping to coast to a three-point victory when they host Wolverhampton in the English Premier League on Wednesday. Liverpool are back in front of their home fans after losing 2-5 at home to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last week. The match will be live on SuperSport Football (GOtv Ch. 32) at 9pm. Liverpool’s chances of securing top four slot suffered a significant setback following their goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Reds are currently seventh on the English Premier League table. AlsoonWednesday, North Londonside, Tottenham, will take on Sheffield United in the 5th round of the FA Cup, live on Super Sport La Liga (Ch.32) at 8:55 p.m. To enjoy this clash and other EPL and FA cup matches, take advantage of the GOtv Step Up offer by upgrading your package and GOtv will step you up to an even higher package, for free, after 48 hours.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Supreme Court rejects mail-in voting for all in Texas during pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request by Texas Democrats to allow all of the state’s 16 million registered voters to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. The denial is not the end of the ongoing battle over mail-in voting in Texas, but it remains a loss for Democrats who made the emergency […]
Sports

Dudu-Orumen hails Dare’s daring moves, charges minister to destroy football cabal

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

  Following recent events in Nigeria’s football scene and the state of the game, ace football commentator and a lawyer, Barrister Godwin Dudu-Orumen, has charged the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, to destroy the ‘cabal’ holding football hostage in the country. The football administrator noted that the administration of football has been in the hands […]
Sports

NPA retains FEPSGA Games in Kano

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Nigerian Ports Authority Sports team “The Hadiza Warriors” have in Kano retained the overall winner’s trophy which they won at the last edition of the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA), which held in 2019 in Lafia, Nasarawa State.   NPA won the 39th edition of the FEPSGA games held in Kano last week […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica