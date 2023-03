Klopp’s Liverpool pursue top four breakthrough live on GOtv

In a desperate attempt to finish in the top four and have a chance to play in the UEFA Champions League next season, Jurgen Kopps’ Liverpool will be hoping to coast to a three-point victory when they host Wolverhampton in the English Premier League on Wednesday. Liverpool are back in front of their home fans after losing 2-5 at home to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last week. The match will be live on SuperSport Football (GOtv Ch. 32) at 9pm. Liverpool’s chances of securing top four slot suffered a significant setback following their goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Reds are currently seventh on the English Premier League table. AlsoonWednesday, North Londonside, Tottenham, will take on Sheffield United in the 5th round of the FA Cup, live on Super Sport La Liga (Ch.32) at 8:55 p.m. To enjoy this clash and other EPL and FA cup matches, take advantage of the GOtv Step Up offer by upgrading your package and GOtv will step you up to an even higher package, for free, after 48 hours.

Like this: Like Loading...