Sports

Kluivert shines as Nice thump Marseille in French Cup

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Kluivert shines as Nice thump Marseille in French Cup

 

Justin Kluivert scored twice as Nice came from behind to beat south coast rivals Marseille 4-1 in a pulsating French Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Nice join Monaco and fourth division Versailles in the draw for the semis with Nantes taking on Bastia on Thursday.

Nice and Marseille was the pick of the quarterfinals with the sides placed second and third in the French top flight.

Kluivert was man-of-the-match rising to head home the go-ahead goal on 29 minutes before his sublime strike from distance four minutes into the second half put the hosts on their way to a deserved win.

“It’s really important for a striker to score goals and I’m very happy with those two. I came here to score goals and that shows a bit about what I can do,” said the 22-year-old son of former Dutch international striker Patrick Kluivert.

Nice conceded an own-goal in the third minute before Amine Gouiri levelled on 10 minutes, while Andy Delort put the game beyond doubt just after the hour.

Fourth division Versailles also reached the semifinals after squeezing past Bergerac 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Friendlies: ‘Old Boys’ Omeruo, Simon among early birds in Super Eagles’ camp

Posted on Author Reporter

  . Oghenekaro Etebo injured, out . No fan will be allowed at match venue . NFF calls on interested TV stations to bid for matches   Defender Kenneth Omeruo and forward Moses Simon were among the early arrivals at the Super Eagles’ Hotel die Zeit an der Glan in Austria on Monday morning, ahead of […]
Sports

Europa League: Sevilla beat Inter in thrilling final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Europa League kings Sevilla won the tournament for a record sixth time thanks to victory over Inter Milan in a thrilling final in Cologne. The drama started when Sevilla defender Diego Carlos fouled Romelu Lukaku for an Inter penalty – and ended when Lukaku deflected Carlos’ bicycle kick into his own net. It means […]
Sports

Kalu needs a break, proper checks

Posted on Author Eniola Bambe

A former international, Daniel Amokachi, has advised Super Eagles striker, Samuel Kalu, to take a break from football to examine his health comprehensively.   Reacting to the incident involving a Super Eagles player, Samuel Kalu, who collapsed during a match in France, he said the Bordeaux FC player should take a break and go for […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica