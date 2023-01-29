Body & Soul

Knee Busted Jeans: Stylish Girl’s Popular Demand

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

We have seen Knee busted, distressed jean is not just a staple in men’s style, it is trending for ladies too. This jean is in high demand amongst stylish girls who loves to look trendy. This jean may look awkward to conservative people because of the ripped knees, but that is where it got its name from ‘knee busted’. Knee busted looks great when paired with tank tops, body hugs, sweat shirts or a chic chiffon blouse.

Throwing a jacket on it, transforms it into a semi formal look, and if the ripped design is subtle, it can blen into a boardroom meeting if there is no time to change. Whether it is a bootcut style or pencil kind of knee busted jeans, it looks great with pointed heels. So, get the classy girl look by trying this chic trend that is raving amongst stylish girls.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Joy Akosa-Eghebi launches new talk show

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Foremost female digital marketer, Joy Akosa-Eghebi launches her new talk show to promote small businesses in Nigeria named “Know Your Legit Vendors Show”   According to the Television Host, the show promises to serve as a channel to promote businesses looking to get more visibility. In an interview with the digital marketing expert, she says […]
Body & Soul

Featuring Nigerian artiste will be a dream come true –Zimbabwean singer, Wayne

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Zimbabwe’s Afropop artiste, Tendai Wayne Mukangairwa, popularly known as Wayne F.O.G, is excited about being in Nigeria presently and this is because his dream to collaborate with Nigerian music stars has been his dream.   “When the opportunity came about, I was ready to spread my wings because I prayed for it. I thank my […]
Body & Soul

Meet Florret Eweka, Benin Kingdom Princess who become a Queen

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

19 years old Edo State born, Princess Florret Eweka recently became a Beauty Queen after she emerged winner of the 2021 Most Beautiful Face in Nigeria. Florret Eweka is a real Princess from the Palace of the Benin Kingdom who is presently a student of University of Benin Studying medical Laboratory Science.   As a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica