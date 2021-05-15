Knee injury rules Ibrahimovic out of Euro 2020

Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of this summer’s European Championship because of a knee injury.

The 39-year-old was recalled to the Sweden squad in March after coming out of international retirement, reports the BBC.

A post on Sweden’s official Twitter account said Ibrahimovic had told coach Janne Andersson he could not play at Euro 2020 because of his injury.

He suffered the problem playing for AC Milan in a win at Juventus on May 9.

Ibrahimovic, who has netted 62 times for Sweden and is his country’s record goalscorer, was substituted after 66 minutes during the 3-0 victory over Juve.

He marked his return to international football after a five-year absence with an assist when Sweden beat Georgia in a World Cup 2022 qualifier in March.

The Euros take place between June 11 and July 11, having been delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...