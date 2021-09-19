Knights of St Mulumba insists on indivisible, just Nigeria

Members of the Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba, Lagos Metro Council, have expressed concern over the prevailing insecurity and political uncertainties in the country.

Speaking during the 60th anniversary of Order, held in Lagos recently, the Metro Grand Knight, Sir William Adebisi, KSM, said that the Order believes in having a peaceful, just, and fair society. He said: “When we talk about fairness in society, the first thing we should think of is justice. There can be no peace if injustice prevails.

You find that there is injustice in the system.” “A court in Rivers State just ruled on it concerning the VAT. We listen to commentaries on it on radio and television and we see the explanations being given; even the Constitution did not give the collection of VAT to the Federal Government.

It is given to state governments. So what the judge has just done is to correct the abnormality.”

Also, the Deputy Metro Grand Knight, Dr. Charles Mbelede observed that some concerned groups in Nigeria, including the State and Federal Houses of Assembly, have voiced reservation over the inadequacies of the 1999 Constitution, pointing out that it is too far from being correct.

He, therefore, reiterated the call for an amended Constitution that will guarantee equality, fairness, and fairness for every segment of the country. Mbelede argued that to think together, plan together and achieve together as a nation, Nigeria should have a Constitution which is fair to all concerns, beneficial to all concerns, which brings goodwill and a cooperative environment.

“That is why you would have seen before now that past regimes brought a Constitutional amendment concept which would right the wrongs.

So we are saying or adding to those voices to what has been said that there is a need to right those wrongs because we are in a plural society where everybody should be seen as one.

“Knights of Sant Mulumb stands for an indivisible Nigerian society where everybody should be seen as one.

Therefore, we fix a proper society; we pray that we will have a proper Constitution which is beneficial, not one-sided, that will touch the lives and activities of all Nigerians,” Mbelede said.

Sir Adebisi cited the case of the anti-open grazing law pointing out that it has been in our constitution long before now, “our Bible even supports it that you should not allow your cattle into other people’s fields.

If your cattle go into other people’s fields and eat up their crops you are supposed to pay them a commensurate fine that will pacify the person who lost his crops,” he further pointed out.

He lamented that Christian communities in Nigeria have had to put up with lots of injustice in the present day Nigeria adding; “I think the problem we have as Christians is being a Christian. Look at what happened in the wee hours before Christ was captured.

He told Peter to put back his sword. He noted that being Christian demands that one is enjoined not to use the enemy’s weapon; like the gospel says love your enemies, pray for those who hurt you. If you are slapped on the right cheek, turn the left.

“And these things are going on and on. But the other religion claims martyrdom if you can kill a100 people for Allah. I don’t think you can even kill your chicken like that, but this is what we are faced with,” he stressed.

The Grand Metro Knight stated that there is so much insecurity and political uncertainties in Nigeria today, even as he assured that the members of the Order of Saint Mulumba are more determined than ever to continue to encourage their members to get more involved in active politics “so we can all save the country from imminent collapse.”

Earlier, Sir William noted that 60 years is a major milestone for an organisation, as it is in an individual; adding that even though it hasn’t been such a festivity; but a solemn occasion for the order to pause and look back at the sixty-year journey, a moment to look ahead at mountains it must still climb.

Like this: Like Loading...