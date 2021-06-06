Body & Soul

Knocks for Fayose as interest pitches him against protégées

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Knocks for Fayose as interest pitches him against protégées

Immediate past Governor of Fountain of Knowledge state, Ekiti, Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose is a politician that sure knows his onions. This is evident in how he has played his pitical games, especially how he returned for a second term as a governor in Ekiti, well over ten years after he was ousted from office.

 

A tool that is known to be working for him is staying true and loyal to those who accord him the same treatment. Knowing he will always stand by them has made his followers carry out difficult tasks in his favor.

 

From what is happening now, Fayose seems to have put aside loyalty and go where it is likely to be juicy not minding who is affected. While observing his final constitutional stipulated period as a governor, he was made to install his deputy, Professor Kolapo Eleka, whom many saw his stooge. Of course, they lost out to Governor Kayode Fayemi and they all moved on.

 

As next governorship election approaches in Ekiti, Eleka has plans to give it another shoot just as the man who was Eleka’s running mate, Deji Ogunshakin, another Fayose’s loyalist, is equally interested to run for the governorship position under the platform of the PDP. Naturally, many had expected that the former governor, Fayosr was going to endorse either of his men.

 

Eleka was of the thought he would get blessing of his former principal. Contrary to expectations, Fayose ditched the two of them to endorse one Bisi Kolawole. He was even seen in a public function placing curses on whoever that would go against wishes and aspiration of Kolawole.

 

Meanwhile, those who should know feel Fayose must have weighed his options to pitch his tent with Kolawole. Eleka, a man assumed to be quiet in nature seems to have put that in the past and worn real toga of a politician and ready to battle his estranged boss.

 

At every given opportunity, Eleka now takes swipes at Fayose, calling him a betrayer. Fayose has, however, been at the receiving ends of criticism, accusing him of failing to stand for what he preaches and known for over his interest.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Bring back events –Comedians, event comperes cry to FG

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A group known as Comedians of Federal Republic Movement, CFRM are begging state and the Federal government to bring back events, stressing that they will adhere to the preventive measures to curtail the virus.   According to Tormene Eebubari, popularly known as Comedian Tormene, who spoke on behalf the group, said that comedians, MCs, DJs […]
Body & Soul

Kayode Ajulo rewards diligence, throws bash for his team

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Cute looking cerebral lawyer, Dr. Olukayode Abraham Ajulo is one of those lucky ones who are actually living their dreams.   He was exposed to renowned and famous legal luminaries while growing up. He was fascinated and vouched to become a lawyer when he grew up.   Today, Ajulo is not just a barrister at […]
Body & Soul

Meet Sarah Pessu, winner of Most Beautiful Face in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

After few weeks of screening and facing the judges, Sarah Toritseju Pessu emerged winner of the Most Beautiful face in Nigeria, 2020. At Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State where the competition took place, Pessu beat 18 pretty talented girls to become the winner.   Though the competition was screened online because of maintaining social distancing, Pessu […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica