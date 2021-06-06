Knocks for Fayose as interest pitches him against protégées

Immediate past Governor of Fountain of Knowledge state, Ekiti, Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose is a politician that sure knows his onions. This is evident in how he has played his pitical games, especially how he returned for a second term as a governor in Ekiti, well over ten years after he was ousted from office.

A tool that is known to be working for him is staying true and loyal to those who accord him the same treatment. Knowing he will always stand by them has made his followers carry out difficult tasks in his favor.

From what is happening now, Fayose seems to have put aside loyalty and go where it is likely to be juicy not minding who is affected. While observing his final constitutional stipulated period as a governor, he was made to install his deputy, Professor Kolapo Eleka, whom many saw his stooge. Of course, they lost out to Governor Kayode Fayemi and they all moved on.

As next governorship election approaches in Ekiti, Eleka has plans to give it another shoot just as the man who was Eleka’s running mate, Deji Ogunshakin, another Fayose’s loyalist, is equally interested to run for the governorship position under the platform of the PDP. Naturally, many had expected that the former governor, Fayosr was going to endorse either of his men.

Eleka was of the thought he would get blessing of his former principal. Contrary to expectations, Fayose ditched the two of them to endorse one Bisi Kolawole. He was even seen in a public function placing curses on whoever that would go against wishes and aspiration of Kolawole.

Meanwhile, those who should know feel Fayose must have weighed his options to pitch his tent with Kolawole. Eleka, a man assumed to be quiet in nature seems to have put that in the past and worn real toga of a politician and ready to battle his estranged boss.

At every given opportunity, Eleka now takes swipes at Fayose, calling him a betrayer. Fayose has, however, been at the receiving ends of criticism, accusing him of failing to stand for what he preaches and known for over his interest.

