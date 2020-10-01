Knocks, kudos as Nigeria defeats polio, fails in others

As Nigeria marks its 60th independence anniversary celebrations today, stakeholders are concerned about the setback in the health sector. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reviews events in the sector in the last six decades

Today, Thursday October 1st 2020, is Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary and in line with the mood of the nation, both the federal and state governments have rolled out drums celebrating the attainment, which is no mean achievement.

To demonstrate its value, activities marking the celebration started two weeks ago, precisely on September 16, with President Muhammadu Buhari unveiling Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary celebration logo in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. There is no doubt that sixty years of existence is worth celebrating but the ongoing commemorations have however renewed the concerns of some Nigerians who are asking what has been the achievements of the nation particularly in the health sector in the last six decades.

A critical look at the country’s achievements, especially in the health sector, shows that there is cause for concern. Given the background check on the health sector during the pre and early post-independent period, the achievements of the sector were laudable. For instance, the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan was a health facility of choice, which attracted local and foreign nationals seeking health care.

Other facilities in the country also contributed quality services as far as care provision in the country was concerned. Besides, Nigeria was the hub of activities in various aspects of endeavour leading the way for the entire West African sub-region and even beyond. Today, after six decades of self-rule there is not much in the sector to cheer about. Sadly, the way things are presently do not raise hope of a turnaround for the better. Common conversations about the health sector presently is associated with sadness and gloom, as many nationals have lost confidence in both the services rendered and in the system.

Today the brain drain of medical doctors and other care workers is common and the majority of the medical professionals are no longer interested in practising their career in this country. As the migration of the local doctors have continued unabated, the shortage of medical personnel in Nigeria is therefore not surprising. As for those that remain and work in Nigeria, they struggle on a daily basis to offer care to as many patients that visit the hospitals.

As a result, these doctors are over stretched and as such, fail to function optimally due to the excessive workload. The quality of care delivery to patients in need of health services in the country is under threat, as the doctor to patient ratio presently stands at one doctor to 6,000 patients as against one to 600 as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

By implication, the Nigeria health sector has been struggling to address the daunting public health challenges that has continued to weaken the system; maternal and child health indices have continued to remain dismal, there have been back to back outbreak of various infectious diseases in the last couple of years: Lassa fever, meningitis, measles, malaria, etc, and universal access to quality health care is still at the lowest ebb as primary healthcare centres (PHCs) that’s the cornerstone of healthcare, is in shambles due to acute shortage of personnel. Consequently, this situation is affecting healthcare delivery, patient satisfaction, increasing mortality and morbidity rates, and weakening general health indices.

Part of lack of patient confidence is seen in what is playing out in medical tourism, whereby every ‘Tom Dick and Harry’ jets out to seek care in foreign countries for ailments as common as tooth care. This has further left the country sapped economically as scarce foreign exchange that is supposed to boost the nation’s economy is gained by the nations providing the care abroad. The review of the health sector in past years will be incomplete without mentioning the huge burden imposed by the coronavirus outbreak, the infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.

While the total number of cases worldwide has reached 33.4 million mark with one million deaths, Nigeria has recorded 58,460 cases with 1,111 deaths. Increasing new COVID-19 cases also contributed to stretch facilities in Nigerian hospitals.

Similarly, the large number of deaths from COVID- 19 especially in foreign countries of the United States (U.S.), Britain, France, India, among others have contributed to make the disease the most dreaded in modern times.

Besides, its rapid infectious rate especially among health care workers impacted care provision negatively, resulting in patients needing critical and emergency care being rejected treatment over fear of contracting the virus. Although the initial lockdown occasioned by COVID-19, has been largely eased in the country, resulting in the opening up of businesses nationwide, things including care services are gradually returning to normal.

While reacting to how the health sector has fared in the last 60 years, the Chairman, Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Prof Oyewale Tomori who is a foremost virologist and a former President of the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), said it has grown from good to bad and retrogressively from bad to worse, adding that now, COVID-19 was showing how far worse it could be.

“It is a combination of criminal neglect of the issues concerned with the health of the people, a lack of proactive forward planning tied to our increasing and uncontrolled population growth.” According to Tomori, since the political class has alternative access to excellent healthcare overseas, they have nothing to worry about since they are well taken care of at the expense of the people.

While listing the pitfalls, he attributed them to an uncaring political leadership that has pushed the health of Nigerians to the low human development index level. Although the virologist lamented that he hardly saw any merits, he said, “We managed to stop the transmission of wild polio virus and saved our children from life disability.” While he noted that although, under-5 mortalities in the country have dropped, Tomori said, “but we still have one of the worstindices intheworld.

Andwhat areyou going to tell the parents of the children who died needlessly of preventable diseases?” However, he recommended, “We must take the health of our people as another security issue, as our socioeconomy depends on a healthy population. “With uncontrolled population and poor standard of healthcare, we will remain for a long time the poverty and sickness capital of the world for a very long time.”

According to him, improved funding and the accountability of funds would bring more vaccines to vaccinate our teeming childhood population, make access to healthcare more affordable and enhance our capacity to better detect, prevent and respond to disease outbreaks like COVID-19. Similarly, he called for a more humane political leadership and a citizenry that knows its right and actively and vigorously demanded for its rights of which affordable and accessible healthcare is one of the most important rights. On his part, Godwin Ogbonna who is the president of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), admitted that the Nigerian health system was a lot better in the sixties, early and late seventies, having been ranked 4th among the Commonwealth of nations, but noted that today, Nigeria is ranked 187 out of 191 nations of the world, placing it fourth from the rear, according to a recent ranking by the WHO, showing a serious retrogression.

Ogbonna noted that during most years under review, health sector budgetary provision was usually less than five per cent of the total budgetary provision as against the 15 per cent recommendation by the African Union (AU) in 2002 in Abuja. He listed other challenges that the sector grappled with to include poor managerial or administrative lapses in the system. Ogbonna who is also the national vice chairman of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), said, “The administration of the system starting its nose dive tendencies in 1985 when none administrator was made to lead the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) through the introduction of decree 10 of 1985, which is the statute that established the teaching hospitals in Nigeria.” Ogbonna said, “It is still in use,” adding, “There’s the need for its review for better performance.”

He listed other challenges as corruption in the system, availability of obsolete non-serviceable medical equipment, lack of motivation of the health workers, unhealthy professional rivalry among the health care professionals.

In addition, Ogbonna said problems that plagued the sector included incessant strike action due to governments’ inability to implement agreement reached with the unions in the health sector, the brain drain of highly skilled professionals in search of greener pastures outside the country, among others. On the way forward, the president of NUAHP advocated the exposition of the sector’s infrastructural and structural decays as well as the weaknesses in the health system.

Furthermore, he called for the total overhaul and turn around, structurally and infrastructurally with adequate funding as well as the motivation of health care professionals, saying these could turn the table in the future.

