Koeman Wants Xavi Simons To Stay In PSV Despite Interest From PSG And Barcelona

Netherlands head coach, Ronald Koeman has urged Xavi Simons to stay at PSV for another season amid strong suggestions he could be on his way back to Paris Saint-Germain.

Simons swapped PSG for PSV last August after being restricted to just 11 first-team appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, whom he joined from Barcelona two years earlier.

The 20-year-old has started all 30 Eredivisie games for second-placed PSV this season, but he recently hinted he would be open to a return to PSG in the future.

Barca has also been tipped to move for their former youth player, yet Koeman believes the young attacking midfielder is better off staying in the Netherlands for the time being.

“I think it would be very good for him to stay one more year at PSV,” Koeman told Studio Voetbal. decoded: Commenting on conversations he had with Simons earlier this week Koeman said, “I can’t reveal what we talked about, but these next steps are extremely important.

“I consider Xavi to be someone who weighs up his choices very carefully.”

Simons is the joint-top scorer in the Dutch top flight this season with 15 goals, level with Heerenveen forward Sydney van Hooijdonk, while also assisting a further eight goals.

The Netherlands international can play right across the frontline, and national team manager Koeman believes he can become even more of a creative force in the future.