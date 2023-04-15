Politics

Kogi 2023: APC Special Congress Ratifies Ododo As Guber Candidate (Video)

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The candidature of Ahmed Usman Ododo as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kogi State governorship election, scheduled for November 11, has been ratified by a special congress of the party, as stipulated in the guidelines for the primary election.

The special congress, presided over by the Chairman of the Kogi APC Primary Election Committee, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, was held on Saturday at the Muhammadu Buhari Civic Center, in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

This follows the emergence of Ododo, a former Auditor-General for Local Governments, as the APC candidate at the party’s governorship direct primaries held across all the 239 wards of the state.

 

 

Announcing the results for ratification, the Secretary to the Committee, who represented the Zamfara Governor, Patrick Obahiagbon, said, “After the carefully conducted primaries, devoid of rancour and with no violence recorded anywhere in the state, and having scored 78,704 votes, Alhaji Usman Ododo has been returned as the governorship candidate that will fly the party’s flag in the November 11 Governorship election in the state.”

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected candidate promised to continue to improve on the security template laid down by the incumbent Governor, Yahaya Bello mong many other life-changing legacies of the current administration.

Governor Bello who also spoke at the event, said that he was sure that Ododo would not disappoint kogites, adding that the crowd at the congress was a pointer to his acceptability across the length and breadth of the state, without consideration for ethnic or religious bias.

“Today’s event shows that there is no opposition in Kogi State. We are one big family; we have won everything winable in the state. We won the presidential election, we won the available three senatorial seats; six out of nine House of  Representatives seats; and 23 out of 25 state assembly seats. This is a pass mark by any standard,” Bello noted.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Rep Onuigbo: State Police’ll address national security issues

Posted on Author In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID

Hon. Samuel Onuigbo represents Ikwuano/ Umuahia North/ Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State at the National Assembly. He is a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the sponsor of the Climate Change Bill, which gave birth to the Act that is being implemented today by the Federal Government. In this interview with […]
Politics

Sanwo-Olu’s giant strides at 55

Posted on Author TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE

TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE writes on achievements of Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who clocked 55 yesterday Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu clocked 55 yesterday. At 55, Sanwo-Olu, not only stands tall among his contemporaries, but remains a model to his generation. Born on June 25, 1965 in Lagos State, the governor is an exemplary […]
Politics

PDP needs trusted leaders to reengineer it ahead of 2023 –Apena

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Chief Ola Apena is a former Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on recent developments in the party and the need to reposition it ahead of the 2023 general election and agitations for self-determination, among other issues   Recently, the Lagos High […]

Leave a Comment