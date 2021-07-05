Kogi 2023: Shuaibu Audu’s capable of fixing Kogi – Group

A political pressure group, under the aegis of Conscious Political Forum, has described Alhaji Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, the son of former governor of Kogi State, late Prince Abubakar Audu, as a political unifier capable of turning around the fortunes of the state.

The group in a press statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Mr John Omeiza and Alhaji Ibrahim Kolawole respectively, said, based on the administrative acumen and financial expertise of Alhaji Shuaibu Audu, Kogi State would better be positioned economically.

The statement further stressed that the positive dream of Late Prince Abubakar Audu for Kogi State, would be a reality through Alhaji Shuaibu Audu who would have learnt a lot from his late father.

Omeiza, while highlighting the achievement of Alhaji Shuaibu Audu in the statement, said the late ex-governor’s son had sunk motorized boreholes across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The statement stressed that Alhaji Shuaibu Audu has also lifted the living standard of the downtrodden, donating food materials and medical facilities to people particularly during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“We are political watchers saddled with the responsibility of analysing the political activities in Kogi state. Having x-rayed the performance of Alhaji Shuaibu Abubakar Audu in the state, we have no other option than to throw our weight behind him.

“It should also be noted that this group has no link or affiliation with any political group but rather it is a political watchdog which examines the trend of politics in the state,” the statement added.

