Kogi: 4 dead after 18-seater bus plunges into river

Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

Four corpses were recovered on Tuesday evening after an 18-seater bus plunged into the popularly called ‘Black River’, a tributary of River Niger at Kotonkarfe in Kogi State.

A combined team of the Federal Road Safety Corps and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, however, rescued 13 others while one passenger was missing as at the time of filing this report.

The accident was said to have occurred around 7.30 p.m.

The bus driver was also said to have slept off and lost control, thereby plunging into the river.

According to the state Commandant of the Corps, Suleiman Mafara, while speaking with journalists in Lokoja, the state capital, said on  receiving the distress call, his men of the Disaster and Crisis Unit in conjunction with the Federal Roads Safety Corps and volunteer divers were mobilised to the scene.

He said that four corpses have already been recovered and 13 others have been rescued alive while one person was still missing.

He added that his men and other security personnel were working round the clock to recover the only person yet to be accounted for.

He added that the corpses have been deposited in a morgue in Lokoja.

Two policemen die in Kwara auto crash

Two policemen yesterday lost their lives in a motor accident at the Eyenkorin area on the Ilorin- Ogbomoso Expressway, Kwara State.
Vehicles burnt, passengers trapped as tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

  Several vehicles have been reportedly burnt as a fuel-laden tanker exploded at the early hours of Tuesday around Ogere axis on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
Lalong orders apprehension of criminals behind recent Plateau killings

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong has directed security agencies to go after criminals behind recent isolated killings in Jos South and Riyom local government areas.

