Kogi APC Guber Candidate, Ododo, Receives President-Elect, Tinubu’s Blessings

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, gave the Governorship can – didate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, his blessings, ahead of the November 2023 elections in the State.

Ododo, who emerged the Kogi APC governorship candidate through a direct primary election on April 14 and was ratified through a special Congress of the party on April 15, was presented to Tinubu by Governor Yahaya Bello in Abuja.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chairman, Kogi APC, Abdullahi Bello; were among the party stakeholders who interacted with Ododo, the party’s flag bearer in Kogi State, during his visit to the President-elect.

Tinubu, while congratulating the candidate, lifted his hand up as a show of acceptance and affirmation of his candidacy and expressed absolute confidence in the capacity of APC to win the November governorship election, landslide, in Kogi State. Recall that Ododo had, on Friday, also received President Muhammadu Buhari’s blessings as the party’s standard bearer in the November election.

While briefing State House Correspondents after Governor Bello had presented him to the President, he said he was committed to building on the unparalleled developmental strides of the Governor, which were achieved through inclusive governance, if elected in the forthcoming polls.

The Governorship Candidate said, with his wealth of experience in the private and public financial sectors, as well as the opportunity of learning from Bello, who he described as a great leader to Kogites, he was well equipped to steer the ship of the Confluence State in the desired direction.