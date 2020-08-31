Kogi APC hails Supreme Court’s verdict

* PDP: ‘We hand over case to God’

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kogi State has described the Supreme Court verdict affirming the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello at the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state as well deserved.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the decision of the tribunal and Appeal Courts to declare Bello as the winner of the election, as it dismissed the PDP grounds of appeal for lack of merit.

The state Chairman of the ruling party, in a telephone conversation with journalists on Monday, said the victory of the governor which started from the polls down to the Tribunal, Appeal and Supreme Courts was God ordained.

The APC Chairman therefore called on all opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) to join hands with the APC to move the state forward.

“Our doors are open and we are ready to involve everyone in moving the state forward to the next level of development and prosperity,” he added.

Also, the speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole described the supreme Court victory of Governor Yahaya Bello and his Deputy, Chief David Edward Onoja, as historic.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State PDP has accepted the Supreme Court judgement affirming Governor Yahaya Bello as the winner of last November’s election.

In a statement issued on Monday shortly after the Supreme Court ruling the party paid tribute to its flagbearer, Engr. Musa Wada and his running mate, Hon. Sam Aro.

The PDP in a statement, signed by its Publicity Secretary, Bode Ogunmola, said while it accepts in good faith the ruling of the Apex Court, it leaves the final judgement in the hands of God.