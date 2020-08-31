Metro & Crime

Kogi APC hails Supreme Court’s verdict

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja Comment(0)

* PDP: ‘We hand over case to God’

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kogi State has described the Supreme Court verdict affirming the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello at the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state as well deserved.

 

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the decision of the tribunal and Appeal Courts to declare Bello as the winner of the election, as it dismissed the PDP grounds of appeal for lack of merit.

 

The state Chairman of the ruling party, in a telephone conversation with journalists on Monday, said the victory of the governor which started from the polls down to the Tribunal, Appeal and Supreme Courts was God ordained.

 

The APC Chairman therefore called on all opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) to join hands with the APC to move the state forward.

 

“Our doors are open and we are ready to involve everyone in moving the state forward to the next level of development and prosperity,” he added.

 

Also, the speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole described the supreme Court victory of Governor Yahaya Bello and his Deputy, Chief David Edward Onoja, as historic.

 

Meanwhile, the Kogi State PDP has accepted the Supreme Court judgement affirming Governor Yahaya Bello as the winner of last November’s election.

 

In a statement issued on Monday shortly after the Supreme Court ruling the party paid tribute to its flagbearer, Engr. Musa Wada and his running mate, Hon. Sam Aro.

 

The PDP in a statement, signed by its Publicity Secretary, Bode Ogunmola, said while it accepts in good faith the ruling of the Apex Court, it leaves the final judgement in the hands of God.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Another journalist beaten in Imo over news report

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

Barely three weeks after a local publisher in Imo State was beaten up by thugs loyal to a lawmaker in the State House of Assembly, another journalist, Ike Nwosu was on Tuesday beaten black and blue by thugs allegedly loyal to the lawmaker for Oguta state constituency, Hon. Frank Ugboma. Ike Nwosu, who reports for […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun moves to reduce 2020 budget from N449.9bn to N280.9bn

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

*Abiodun asks Assembly to extend tenure of LG Chairmen Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has written the state House of Assembly, requesting the downward review of the 2020 budget from N449.974billion to N280.9billion. The governor attributed the development to the effects of coronavirus pandemic on the socio-economic spheres of the nation. The proposed reduction […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Gunmen attack Kogi community, kill 13 family members

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

…police arrest businessman’s killer Armed men yesterday killed 13 members of a family during an attack on the Abudu community in Kogi-Koton Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ede Ayuba, disclosed this while parading 28 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers and motorcycle snatchers at the police command […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: