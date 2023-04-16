Kogi APC: Ododo declared winner of guber primaries

Former Auditor General for Local Governments in Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary election held on Friday. Ododo, according to the Secretary of the Kogi State APC governorship committee, Mr Patrick Obahiagbon, scored a total of 78,704 votes, won the direct primary election with a wide margin to defeat six other contestants in the governorship race. Ododo defeated the distant runner-up, Barr. Mohammed Ozigi Salami, who scored 1,506 votes while the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, scored the least number of votes of 311. The secretary of the Kogi State APC Primary Election Committee, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, therefore announced the results and declared Mr. Ahmed Usman Ododo as the winner of the gubernatorial primary election. Meanwhile, a coalition of All Progressives Congress Support Groups (APC) in Kogi State has called for the total cancellation of the governorship primaries held in the state and the conduct of a new poll. The coalition, which spoke through its Chairman, Isah Mohammed and Secretary, Onimisi Salami, at a media conference, disagreed with the results of the governorship primaries, alleging that it was pre-arranged by the state government and some group of party leaders in the state. The support group threatened to challenge the result in the Courts since the leadership of the party does not conduct credible election. The group noted that they have been compelled to address the press conference following the just concluded governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State, which cannot be said to be credgeria’s ible and transparent. “For as far as we are concerned, the process wasn’t only a rape on democracy but also a complete charade orchestrated by enemies of democracy to achieve their selfish goals in a desperate attempt to impose an unpopular candidate against the wishes of the masses. “To our shock and amazement, our worst fears were confirmed, as the electoral process was completely hijacked across the state by the state government. “Thousands of party members in the 21 local government areas of the state trooped to all the wards early enough on Friday to exercise their rights. They waited for hours under the sun till the sunset without sighting any official. “Some of the wards we visited within Lokoja metropolis, we met anxious people that were angry at the absence of persons that would coordinate the elections. It is similar report we got from our members from across the state.

“The election materials distributed at the local government headquarters were hijacked by government officials and party leaders, who went on to fill out funny figures and return them to the returning officers as results from the wards. “We are calling on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to get involved and declare all results null and void. “The National Working Committee should, as a matter of urgency, step in and save our party from this embarrassing situation, one that is capable of eroding public confidence on the party and its leadership.” Also reacting, a Retired Assistant Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Dr. Toyin Akanle, predicted a gloomy future for the APC in Kogi. In a statement issued in Isanlu on Friday, Akanle expressed disgust over the plan to impose a governorship candidate on the party by the out-going Governor