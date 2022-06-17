Kogi APC primaries, a day light robbery –Smart Adeyemi

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Smart Adeyemi, has described the outcome of the party’s Senatorial primaries held in Kogi State as a day light robbery. Adeyemi made the assertion while fielding questions from journalists on the outcome of the primaries at the National Assembly complex, Abuja. In his statement, he said: “neither free nor fair and was a complete rape of democracy, a day light robbery and an extremely manipulated exercise.” “Let me state unequivocally and without ambiguity, that the elections which took place on the 22 of May, 2022 in Kogi State were neither free nor fair. It is on record that the list of delegates was changed twenty hours to the elections proper,” he stated. The lawmaker, who was visibly angry, also alleged that militants, armed men and unidentified thugs in their numbers were at the venue of the election.

